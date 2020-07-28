Rwanda reopens to tourism as flights return

Following the reopening of domestic tourism and international charter flights on June 17th, Rwanda Development Board has announced that commercial flights will once again be welcomed back into the East African country from August 1st.

The well-being of all travellers is Rwanda’s top priority and the country has put in place robust health and safety guidelines to ensure this.

All passengers, including those in transit through Rwanda, will therefore be required to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test from a certified laboratory, taken within 72 hours of arriving in Rwanda.

ADVERTISEMENT

For passengers entering Rwanda, a second test will be conducted upon arrival, with results delivered within 24 hours during which time travellers will be required to self-quarantine in designated accommodation.

All tourism activities, including primate trekking within Rwanda’s national parks, have now resumed in line with enhanced Covid-19 prevention measures.

Special tourism packages from local accommodation and tour company partners are now available for tourism products in Volcanoes and Nyungwe national parks.

These offers can be found here and are valid until December 31st.