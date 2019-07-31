Nobu Hotels appoints first VIP guest relations manager

Nobu Hotels is seeking to raise the level of experience for VIP and suite guests with the appointment of Annie Kim, the first ever director of VIP experience and suite hospitality at the company.

As the key liaison between Nobu Hotels worldwide and its global, VIP clientele, in this newly created role Kim will ensure expectations continue to be exceeded.

Expanding globally – on track for 20 hotels by 2020, with Barcelona, Los Cabos and Chicago launching this year - Nobu Hotels continue to place value on the individual.

With over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry including Nobu restaurants, Kim will work closely with the VIP guest relations managers across Nobu Hotels’ enviable portfolio to ensure exclusive service for these notable guests is expedited.

Kim said: “This is such an exciting time to join Nobu Hotels, as expansion continues on a global scale.

“Coming from Nobu Caesars Palace Las Vegas, I know that memorable experiences and unparalleled service are at the heart of Nobu Hotels, and I look forward to working closely with the properties worldwide to ensure that our guests’ have a truly personalised experience that surpasses their expectations.”