Scandic expands presence in Copenhagen with latest opening

Scandic has opened the historic hotel and event venue Scandic Falkoner in Copenhagen’s Frederiksberg theatre district.

This is the company’s second new hotel in the city in less than a year and just one of several hotels that will be established in the coming years.

Following a two-year renovation, the hotel now has twice the accommodation capacity with 334 rooms appointed in classic Nordic style with beautiful details inspired by the entertainment world.

Centrally located, the hotel offers proximity to shopping, cafés, restaurants and green spaces.

It also features a new restaurant and bar targeting city dwellers and visitors alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

In connection with the hotel, Scandic will also run the event venue in the historic Falkoner Centre that has previously hosted legendary artists such as the Rolling Stones, Louis Armstrong and Leonard Cohen.

With event spaces for close to 3,000 people, Scandic Falkoner is expected to attract conference guests from all over the Nordic region.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome travellers and conference guests to the newly opened Scandic Falkoner today.

“It’s truly an honour to run hotel operations and events in such an iconic building and we look forward to creating experiences that rival the fabulous concerts, shows, musicals and events that the venue has hosted over the years,” said Søren Faerber, head of Scandic Hotels, Denmark.

Denmark is one of Scandic’s prioritised markets and Scandic Falkoner is the second hotel that Scandic has opened in Copenhagen in less than a year.

In September 2018, Scandic launched a new 370-room hotel in the Kødbyen area of Vesterbro.

There are also plans to open three new hotels in Copenhagen the coming years.