New leadership for Nobu Ibiza Bay

Nobu Ibiza Bay has appointed Edwin Kramer to the position of general manager with the resort.

He joins from Barcelona Edition, where he led the team as general manager for its launch in 2018.

Kramer has been instrumental in four hotel openings, including the London Edition prior to moving to Barcelona.

A seasoned hotelier, he brings a wealth of 25 years of international luxury and lifestyle hotel experience in Europe, North America, the Caribbean and the Middle East, in both urban and resort hotels.

Kramer also held various food and beverage leadership roles for Campbell Gray Hotels, Four Seasons and Hyatt Regency.

Upon appointment, he has been tasked with overseeing the wrap up of the 2020 season and will be spearheading the success of the 2021 season that will see Nobu Ibiza Bay continue to grow its reputation among an international audience.

Kramer said: “I look forward to working with this incredible team, of which many have been with Nobu Ibiza Bay since opening in 2017, to take this fabulous resort to new heights.

“We will focus on further refining the details that differentiate great hotels and hospitality businesses, service and engagement.

“There is a unique spirit at the resort, with many loyal repeat guests each year, and we will be working this winter on creating an even stronger programme of activations for the 2021 season across our offering of wellness, rooms, restaurants and bars.”

Opening its doors in June 2017, Nobu Hotel Ibiza offers 152 designer rooms, 90 of which are suites and outstanding facilities that include the Ibiza Bay Spa by Six Senses, a hair salon by John Frieda, the El Almacen boutique and three restaurants.