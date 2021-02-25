Nobu Hospitality unveils plans for Hamburg property

Nobu Hospitality has announced plans for a new property in Hamburg, Germany.

“We are very happy to be working with Signa in developing the Nobu Hotel in the great city of Hamburg,” stated Robert De Niro and chef Nobu Matsuhisa, founders of Nobu Hospitality.

The Nobu Hotel & Restaurant will be located within the Elbtower, a project by Signa Real Estate.

The Elbtower will be a mixed-use development destination encompassing premium office space and the Nobu Hotel and Restaurant set within the tallest high-rise in the city.

Trevor Horwell, chief executive of Nobu Hospitality, commented: “We are extremely honoured and excited to be working with Signa on this unique project.

“This is the first project in this growing partnership, and we are exploring other destinations with Signa.

“Hamburg is an economic powerhouse in Germany and is an exciting destination for travellers whether for business or pleasure and perfectly fits with our global clientele.

“The Elbtower itself is a very special project planned as Hamburg’s world class dynamic lifestyle destination with our Nobu Hotel and Restaurant sitting as its core.”

Rising 245 metres and 64 stories over the River Elbe, the Elbtower is designed by celebrated architectural firm, David Chipperfield Architects.

Forming a designed counterpoint to the famed Elbphilharmonie concert hall and serving as an entrance marker to the prestigious HafenCity district.

The Elbtower will house the Nobu Hotel & Restaurant, the tower itself will be comprised of flexibly designed office spaces with unparalleled views of the city and beyond.

The Nobu Hotel Elbtower Hamburg will offer 191 spaciously designed guest rooms and suites, a 200-seat Nobu restaurant, a stylish terrace bar and lounge with views of the River Elbe, and a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facility.