Nobu Hotel London Portman Square to debut in November

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square is set to open its doors in November.

The new hotel will feature a Nobu Restaurant, bar and outdoor terrace, plus a 600-person ballroom, gym, wellness facilities and meeting spaces.

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square will apply a contemporary approach to both aesthetics and hospitality, taking inspiration from Japanese architectural disciplines and minimalist design, while utilising a refined colour palette influenced by heritage Japanese colour combinations.

Natural materials and ordered architectural frameworks have been used to create a sense of flow, uniformity and rhythm, inviting guests to move through the space seamlessly.

A palette mix of warm, natural tones imbues a sense of calm in the lobby, while more colourful experiences will take place in Nobu Bar, lobby lounge and Nobu Restaurant - spaces punctuated by deeper tones and elements of glamour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspended above the reception console is a sculptural cloud statement pendant light by Jeremy Maxwell Wintrebert.

Exemplifying the hotel’s hand-crafted approach to design, Maxwell’s piece employs traditional glass-blowing techniques to create a one-of-a-kind lighting sculpture.

Rooms and suites by Make Architects echo a distinct character and allure seen in the rest of the hotel, primarily influenced by Japanese minimalist aesthetic and complemented by moments of bold artistic expression.

Striking wall prints, bespoke lighting and intricate joinery take centre stage in each room, set against the backdrop of a neutral, textural colour palette.

An abundance of natural light and natural materials create a sense of place that is calm, bright and warm.

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square will see the iconic Nobu Berkeley Street restaurant move to its new home in Marylebone.

Continuing a 15-year legacy of exceptional culinary experiences, the Nobu Restaurant at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square will bring the flagship’s signature handcrafted approach to cuisine and service into a brand-new space.

Additional hotel facilities include a 600-person ballroom, five meeting spaces, a state-of-the-art gym and wellness facilities.