Nobu Hotel Barcelona prepares for September opening with Dubey appointment

Nobu Hotel Barcelona has appointed Laurence Dubey to the role of general manager and regional director.

Dubey will be responsible for directing all hotel operations, while ensuring the Nobu Hotel five-star standard of service and guest experience is implemented and maintained throughout.

The property is expected to open on September 12th.

Dubey brings with her over 20 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry to Nobu Hotel Barcelona; the tenth property opening within the brands global portfolio.

She joins the hotel from her previous role as general manager at Nobu Eden Roc Resort in Miami, where she oversaw the hotel’s renovation and re-launch.

On joining Nobu Hotel Barcelona, Dubey stated: “I am very lucky to be the general manager and regional director for Nobu Hotel Barcelona.

“This is an exciting launch for our company and Barcelona is one of the coolest cities in Europe.

“We have put together a fabulous team of Catalans, Spaniards and International players for this project, some with previous Nobu experience and others eager to join our brand.”

Dubey pursued her passion in the industry following her degree in hospitality from the prestigious École Hotelière de Lausanne, Switzerland.

Her career started in sales and marketing where she honed her skills for over a decade.

She travelled and moved a lot between the USA and Europe while working for other prestigious brands such as the Viceroy Group, where she served as general manager of Viceroy Miami & Residences, and ten years with the Ritz Carlton Hotel Company.