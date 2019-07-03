Wratten to lead Business Travel Association in UK

The Business Travel Association has appointed Clive Wratten as its new chief executive.

Wratten takes over the leadership of the association and brings with him over 20 years’ experience in the aviation and business travel sector, replacing Adrian Parkes who is retiring.

Wratten joins from Amber Road where he has been chief executive officer since 2015.

At the travel management company, he was hired to execute a new business strategy and led its rebrand from CTI in late 2018.

Prior to joining Amber Road Wratten held the role of UK general manager at Etihad Airways for eight years, bolstering his aviation experience which included roles with Qantas, Gulf Air and British Airways.

As the chief executive of the Business Travel Association, Wratten is charged with implementing the association’s new, broadened scope of work, as well as continuing to boost member and industry partner numbers and establish new partnerships with cross sector associations, in order to further drive the association’s commitment to the business travel sector.

Suzanne Horner, chair of the Business Travel Association, commented: “I’ve known Clive for many years and his commitment to the Business Travel Association as a member of the executive committee makes him the ideal person for the job.

“While we are sad to see Adrian go, we are certain Clive will execute the association’s vision superbly and pick up where Adrian’s great work left off.”

Representing a diverse range of travel management companies – from global companies to small independent specialists and top regional agencies – and their clients, partners and industry associates, Business Travel Association is the authority on business travel.

Originally founded in 1967, it acts to lobby those who have an impact on the business travel community, together with promoting the activities of its members as the best in quality and value to the business traveller.