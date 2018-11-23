New mobile app from Caribbean Airlines

Caribbean Airlines has launched a new mobile app.

The app is designed for use by iOS and Android devices and features an array of tools to enhance the customers’ travel experience.

It is available for download from the Google Play Store or the Apple App store.

The new app enables customers to use their mobile devices to book flights to all destinations serviced by Caribbean Airlines and the carrier’s interline partners, pay for Caribbean Plus seats or extra baggage and check-in and select seats via an interactive seat map.

Guests can also book a domestic flight between Trinidad & Tobago and pay in Trinidad & Tobago dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caribbean Airlines chief executive, Garvin Medera, stated: “At Caribbean Airlines we are focused on improving our customers’ overall travel experience.

“Having all the information and options you need at your fingertips definitely helps – which is why we developed your all-in-one travel partner, the Caribbean Airlines mobile app.

“The app makes booking and managing the travel experience easy and dynamic.”

The functionality of the Caribbean Airlines app will be rolled out in phases.