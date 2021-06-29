Emirates to expand IATA Travel Pass to whole network

Emirates now offers the IATA Travel Pass solution to customers flying to ten cities around the world.

The Dubai-based carrier plans to extend the system to all routes across its network in the coming weeks.

In addition, Emirates has also partnered with Alhosn, the official UAE app for Covid-19 related contact tracing and health documentation, to offer its customers greater convenience and smoother journeys.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates chief operating officer, said: “Over the past months, we have really accelerated our biometric, contactless and digital travel verification projects to provide our customers with even greater convenience and assurance when they fly with Emirates.

“From our biometrics path at Dubai International (DXB) to initiatives like the IATA Travel Pass and integrations with the health authority databases, these projects deliver multiple benefits from better customer experiences to the reduced use of paper, and improved efficiency and reliability in travel document checks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are grateful for the support from the authorities and our industry partners in the successful deployment of these projects which strengthen Emirates and Dubai’s world-leading aviation capabilities.”

Emirates customers flying between Dubai and London, Barcelona, Madrid, Istanbul, New York JFK, Moscow, Frankfurt, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Amsterdam can now use IATA Travel Pass.

The system gives access the latest Covid-19 related travel information including the location of PCR test labs, and allows travellers to manage their Covid-19 travel documentation such as vaccination and latest PCR test results.

Passengers on these flights will receive an SMS and email with the activation code and instructions on downloading the IATA Travel Pass app.

Since trials began, Emirates has worked closely with IATA and its partners to enhance the IATA Travel Pass experience based on customer feedback.

The IATA Travel Pass app is now available to both iOS and Android users, and can also be used by customers with non-biometric passports.