Swissport Secures Air Malta Ground Handling Contract at London Heathrow Terminal 4

Swissport has won Air Malta’s ground handling business at London Heathrow’s prestigious Terminal 4. The contract with Air Malta marks a significant milestone in Swissport’s strategy to increase its presence at one of the world’s busiest airports.

The new contract between Swissport and Air Malta covers a comprehensive range of airport ground services including check-in, gate services as well as ramp and baggage handling. It becomes effective on September 1 with aircraft cleaning services being added from October. Swissport already provides carriers with a diverse range of services at Terminal 2 and supports a wide number of airlines across the airport with cleaning services.

Karen Cox, CEO for Swissport UK and Ireland says: “We are delighted that Air Malta has put its trust in us to deliver best-in-class ground services for their passengers. This agreement will lay the foundations for Swissport’s long-term presence at Terminal 4 as we continue to grow our footprint at the airport.”

“As the fourth busiest airport in the world, London Heathrow plays a pivotal role in global aviation as a hub for international travelers and cargo operations,” Cox adds. “We are excited to see what opportunities our return to Terminal 4 brings for our business and our dedicated teams on the ground.”

Air Malta has been the national airline for Malta since 1974, flying two million passengers per year, many of whom have chosen the island as a vacation destination. Swissport will be supporting 16 flights per week, seven days a week during the summer, and 14 flights per week during the winter.

At Heathrow Airport, in addition to airport ground services and aircraft cleaning, Swissport offers air cargo handling to more than 35 airline customers. Last year, the company served over 1.3 million passengers, and handled more than 260,000 tons of air cargo, with a workforce of 653 employees.