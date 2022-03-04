Norwegian seems demand hold up into February

Traffic figures at Norwegian for February show that the number of passengers has remained stable over the second month of the year.

A total of 640,000 passengers flew with the company during the month, while the load factor was over 81 per cent.

In February, ticket sales reached the highest level since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020.

In February, Norway and many European countries removed entry rules and other measures and restrictions associated with the pandemic.

“February is traditionally a month with lower travel demand; however, figures have remained comparable to the month of January.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are particularly pleased that our aircraft have had a load factor of over 81 per cent.

“When travel restrictions were lifted, we immediately noticed increased demand for flights.

“We will have a comprehensive summer program this year to meet this demand,” said Geir Karlsen, chief executive of Norwegian.

Norwegian carried 643,089 passengers in February, compared with 61,374 in February 2021.

Norwegian had an average of 44 aircraft in operation last month, and 99.8 per cent of scheduled flights were operated.

During the summer program, 280 routes to 38 destinations are planned, and Norwegian will have around 70 aircraft in operation.