New Seoul property takes Luxury Collection into South Korea

Marriott has debuted its latest brand in South Korea with the opening of Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam.

Originally built in 1914, the property is seen as one of Korea’s first luxury hotels.

Just steps from the city’s most popular shopping and entertainment attractions including the COEX Mall and Apgujeong, the hotel serves as a gateway to charming and unexpected experiences including Bongeunsa, a peaceful Buddhist temple.

“We are delighted to mark the milestone expansion of our Luxury Collection brand into South Korea with the opening of Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International.

“The opening of our newest gem further diversifies our exciting collection of hotels in South Korea, offering unique experiences to our discerning guests.”

Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam celebrates the heritage of the first opulent hotel in Korea, the century-old Chosun Hotel, once an iconic landmark in the heart of the city.

Designed by renowned architectural team Humbert & Poyet of Monaco, Josun Palace redefines luxury by combining sophisticated, modern aesthetics with timeless Korean design elements such as strong lines and bold geometric patterns.