Le Shuttle offers socially distanced French connection

As the government slowly lifts restrictions and the prospect of an overseas summer holiday becomes a possibility, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle offers the ideal way to travel to the continent with a car while maintaining a safe social distance.

Travellers on Le Shuttle need not leave their own car, which is driven onto a train at Folkestone and driven off the train in Calais after just 35 minutes.

With contactless check-in options, keeping a safe distance from other travellers is possible during the entire journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Easy motorway connections at each end mean that travellers can quickly be on their way to their onward destination.

While future holiday plans remain uncertain as movements are currently still restricted, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle is introducing a new refundable ticket in the next two to three weeks.

As this new product is being developed, a peace-of-mind promise has been introduced allowing bookings to be refunded should customers change their minds or be unable to travel.