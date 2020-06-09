Balearic Islands gear up to welcome first tourists

The Balearic Islands are moving toward the ‘new normal’ of tourism as the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

Following in the footsteps of Formentera, the islands of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca have reached ‘stage three’ of the Spanish reopening plan.

This means tourism accommodation can now operate at 50 per cent capacity, while bars and restaurants can operate indoor areas at 75 per cent capacity.

Exercise and walks outside are possible without a limited timetable, while all retail outlets are able to open regardless of their size.

Vicent Torres, deputy director of the Balearic Islands Tourism Board, said: “We are encouraged that we have reached a stage whereby we can move to the next phase of Spain’s reopening plan.

“This is a positive step for the local tourism industry and paves the way for the reopening of the islands on an international level.

“To enable travellers to plan for their trips, we have designed a new travel planner for those who are now sitting at home gearing up for their next getaway to our islands.

“We hope this new tool will allow them to experience the islands in an even more authentic way and we look forward to welcoming our British visitors back as soon a as possible.”

Under the current rules, free movement around the individual islands is possible, including the beaches with maximum group sizes of 20.

Travel between the islands is also now permitted.

As they prepare to return, the islands have launched a new trip planner to help guests adjust to the new situation on the ground.