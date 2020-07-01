London Southend reopens following Covid-19 shutdown

London Southend Airport has opened its terminal doors to passengers the first time in three months after being closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Airport chief executive, Glyn Jones, cut a rainbow ribbon in honour of NHS workers at a re-opening ceremony for the Malaga flight with Ryanair.

The terminal is packed with new measures to protect passengers and employees using the airport.

Jones said: “We have worked extremely hard to ensure measures are in place to create a biosphere within the terminal, delivering confidence to our customers.

“As London’s most modern airport, the terminal design and space supports social distancing and allows approximately 17 square metres per passenger during busy times.”

While the pandemic stopped passenger flights the airport has continued with cargo operations and repatriation flights without issue.

Services are expected to resume throughout July from airline partners including Ryanair, Wizz Air and Flyone - plus a new route to Norway which will start in August with Wideroe.

While a reduced schedule is operated initially latest flight information is available via airlines directly and the airport will provide updates as they become available.

A range of safety measures have been introduced to create a biosphere within the terminal, from mandatory face coverings and only allowing those travelling inside, to enhanced cleaning and bio-screens at all face to face locations.

Jones continued: “We are reducing touch points throughout the journey to limit potential spread of the virus, deep cleaning will take place nightly whilst the cleaning team will be sanitising handrails and surfaces throughout the day.

“We are committed to safety and continue discussions for further investments into innovations for the airport.”

As the only London airport identified as low risk by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) it is an appealing option for those travelling.