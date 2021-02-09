London Southend seeks carbon neutrality

London Southend is seeking to achieve carbon neutrality by 2027 after completing the airport carbon accreditation process.

Accreditation is the only institutionally-endorsed, global carbon management certification programme for airports.

It independently assesses and recognises the efforts of airports to manage and reduce their carbon emissions through a structured programme.

Glyn Jones, chief executive, London Southend Airport: “This award reflects the work the airport continues to invest in addressing its environmental impacts.

“The airport recognises it has an important role to play in protecting the environment while creating economic benefits, connectivity and employment opportunities for everyone in Southend and the local area.

“This is a great first step towards carbon neutrality and another part of our plan to develop a sustainable airport.”

In 2019 CO² emissions were 4,724 tCO²e¹ at Southend (down from 5,133 in the previous year).

This represents a 36 per cent reduction in emissions per unit revenue.

Environmental considerations go further than carbon, and a range of measures are in place at the airport to make a positive change, from its own solar farm which powers the terminal, air quality monitors (NO²) around the airport site which consistently remain below government guidelines (lower in comparison to other monitoring sites in the local area) and zero waste to landfill.

Carbon neutrality does, however, exclude pollution produced by aircraft and only includes activities of the airport itself.

Olivier Jankovec, ACI Europe director general, said: “Achieving airport carbon accreditation amid the worst crisis ever experienced by the airport sector is both extraordinary and commendable.

“We all know that we cannot wait for the health crisis to loosen its grip on our industry to address the looming climate emergency, at the same time decarbonisation comes at a cost that cannot be absorbed easily in normal circumstances, not to mention the current financial devastation faced by airports across Europe and beyond.”