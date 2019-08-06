Wizz Air to launch flights from London Southend for first time

Wizz Air will begin operations at London Southend Airport with the launch of flights to the popular Eastern European destinations of Bucharest in Romania and Vilnius in Lithuania.

Departures will begin in November.

Wizz claims the announcement will see it create over 100 indirect jobs in the Southend area.

It also means that Wizz Air operates from three London airports; Luton, Gatwick and now Southend.

Wizz Air will also launch two new routes from London Luton to Castellón, the Spanish city situated between Benicàssim and Valencia, and Vienna, the capital and cultural epicentre of Austria.

This will be the first time that Wizz will connect its UK network with popular holiday and city break destinations in Spain and Austria.

Castellón will launch on December 9th, with Vienna to follow in July next year.

The four new services announced today means that Wizz Air now has almost 11 million seats on sale on its 106 routes from 12 UK airports to Europe and beyond, representing 24 per cent growth year-on-year.

Owain Jones, managing director, Wizz Air UK said: “It is exciting to see Wizz Air painting the skies pink at Southend, as we expand our footprint across the Greater London airports.

“The new routes from Southend and London Luton demonstrate that Wizz Air is committed to offering customers ultra-low fares to destinations across all of Europe, connecting the UK with cultural hubs and off-the-beaten track destinations.”