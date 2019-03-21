Gangtey Lodge appoints Lemongrass to UK sales representation role

The multi-award winning Gangtey Lodge, Bhutan, has appointed specialist PR and sales agency Lemongrass Marketing as its new representation within the UK and Irish markets.

The move marks a new chapter for Gangtey Lodge, which is seeking to invest in and strengthen its relationships with the UK travel trade.

The UK-based agency is taking a three-pronged proactive approach to develop and grow Gangtey Lodge’s UK business, focusing efforts on targeting luxury niche tour operators, luxury concierge and lifestyle agents.

The 12-suite lodge, discretely positioned near a cluster of farmhouses, is perched above the spectacular Gangtey (Phobjikha) Valley.

The remote location and stunning design of Gangtey Lodge in the heart of Bhutan, allows one to take a step back in time, away from the stresses and distractions of modern-day life.

Speaking of the agency’s appointment, founder and managing director of Lemongrass Marketing, Mirjam Peternek-McCartney, said: “We are delighted to be appointed by Gangtey Lodge to oversee their UK sales activities, build on and develop their current relationships in the industry, and seek out new and profitable opportunities on their behalf across both the UK and Ireland.

“Gangtey Lodge is an independent champion of luxury in Bhutan with whom we are proud to partner.

“Our knowledge and passion for the destination through our previous work will allow us to strongly position Gangtey Lodge to our existing key trade partners, and promote the philosophy of the lodge across the industry.”