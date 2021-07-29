Fox Communications wins Raffles contract

Fox Communications has been appointed as the lead public relations agency for Raffles Hotels & Resorts.

In support of Raffles, an enviable portfolio of legendary properties spanning destinations such as Singapore, Paris, Cambodia and Istanbul, Fox Communications will focus on press engagement strategies to enhance brand awareness and understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be achieved through a wide range of activity including daily press office support, news amplification, event management, and the promotion of highly anticipated new openings in 2021 and beyond.

Fox Communications will support the global launch activity of upcoming properties such as Raffles Udaipur, India and Raffles the Palm in Dubai later this year, as well as Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel & Residences and Raffles London at the OWO, both slated to debut in 2022.

Lysbeth Fox, chief executive of Fox Communications, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with such an iconic and esteemed luxury hotel collection, bringing together our expertise in luxury hospitality and travel.

“It’s an exciting time to be working with Raffles as the brand is set to launch a number of outstanding new properties, and we look forward to building upon its tremendous success and continued global growth.”