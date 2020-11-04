Austrian Airlines expands ÖBB rail partnership

Austrian Airlines and the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) are expanding their AIRail train-to-plane offer with an additional route.

From December 13th, four trains with an Austrian flight number will run daily between Graz Central Station and Vienna Airport.

The train journey takes just over three hours.

Part of the Lufthansa Group, Austrian Airlines existing AIRail routes from Vienna Airport include Linz and Salzburg with over 30 trains available per day on each route.

Due to the positive customer reception, Austrian Airlines was able to shift its flights between these two routes completely from plane to train previously.

Other Lufthansa Group airlines are also working closely with their respective domestic railway companies to increase sustainability and climate protection.

In July, Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn (DB) expanded their cooperation - called Lufthansa Express Rail - significantly.

Since then, Lufthansa Express Rail connects 16 German cities and Basel with Frankfurt Airport by up to 123 trains per day.

All these trains carry a Lufthansa flight number.

Swiss is also offering intermodal services together with the Swiss Federal Railways SBB.

Selected train connections are available between Basel, Lugano and Geneva to and from the hub at Zurich Airport.