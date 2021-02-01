Amadeus signs new Abu Dhabi partner

Amadeus has signed a wide-ranging technology partnership agreement with OK Travels and Tourism, a fully-fledged tour operator and ticket sales travel company in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership with Amadeus will provide OK Travels and Tourism with access to a range of cutting-edge travel solutions including artificial intelligence, all designed to deliver a superior level of service to customers and remove friction from the travel experience.

Muhammad Ali, managing director of OK Travels and Tourism, said: “We understand the challenges of the modern tourism industry and know that planning, developing, and adapting destination resources to the evolving needs of the market is the key to success.

“In an increasingly digital world where more consumers are online.

“Amadeus’ solutions will enable us to build upon this philosophy, taking our customer relationships and value-offering to the next level.”

Under the agreement, OK Travels and Tourism will benefit from products including Amadeus Web Services, which allows the creation of customer applications and delivery of a wealth of high-quality tailored content for customers, as well as a suite of other tools.

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, managing director of Amadeus Gulf, said: “The UAE is an attractive travel hub, not only for residents from the region but also for global travellers looking to visit or transit through a country with robust health and safety systems in place.

“In partnership with Amadeus, OK Travels and Tourism will have access to some of the most advanced global technology solutions to enhance its offerings, providing a key point of differentiation based on superior customer experience.”