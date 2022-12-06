New Hyatt Inclusive Collection Resort Celebrates Opening in St. Lucia

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the opening of Zoëtry® Marigot Bay St. Lucia, part of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection – a global portfolio of distinct luxury all-inclusive resort brands.

The resort marks the Zoëtry®’s debut into the destination of St. Lucia situated in the Lesser Antilles of the Windward Islands.

Zoëtry® Marigot Bay St. Lucia’s exclusive setting, among the mountains and marina, allows guests to arrive in true elegance, with options that include a private yacht, helicopter transfer or deluxe vehicle. Instantly, guests are immersed in a tranquil retreat that the brand’s signature Endless Privileges® experience offers, including an assortment of à la carte food and beverage options, elevated service levels and amenities, and enrichment experiences. Perched above the scenic hillside and central to the resort experience is a spacious tree house, where guests are invited to participate in expert-led wellness sessions and indulge in private dinners. Steps away, guests can meander through the trails of the Alexandria Garden walled with crisp, green palms and blossoming flowers, or simply unwind in their luxurious private residences or suites, where they can intimately enjoy peaceful views of the natural beauty that St. Lucia offers.

“St. Lucia’s beautiful Caribbean landscape is a natural fit for the Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts brand, and we are thrilled to collaborate with the hotel owner to bring this new idyllic vacation option to the island,” says Gonzalo del Peón, Group President of AMResorts® Americas & Global Commercial. “The Inclusive Collection’s entry into St. Lucia reflects our commitment to grow in markets that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers.”

Erica Doyne, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt shares, “Zoëtry® Marigot Bay St. Lucia is intended to create a guest experience that cultivates moments which matter most, from personal enrichment experiences to holistic wellbeing programming for self-fulfillment that extends beyond the journey. The Zoëtry® brand’s philosophy of the ‘Art of Life,’ blends the Greek word Zoe, or life, and Poetry, or artful creations, and is expected to deliver guests unhurried pleasures with the highest level of personal service.”

The resort is located on one of the most desirable marinas of Marigot Bay, giving guests the freedom to discover the wonders of St. Lucia with easy access to top attractions such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) protected jewels; Gros Piton and Petit Piton volcanic mountainous areas; historic landmarks including Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens; and one-of-a-kind experiences like the drive-in La Soufrière, the highest volcanic mountain in the Lesser Antilles.

Luxurious Accommodations

Zoëtry® Marigot Bay St. Lucia features 124 luxury rooms, comprised of penthouse residences, master suite residences, and junior suites. Each room is thoughtfully curated with functionality, style and comfort, and offers options that come with plunge pools; fully equipped kitchens; spacious living and dining rooms; master bathrooms with double vanities and rain shower; concierge, personal assistant and private butler; and more.

The residences and suites are outfitted in cool blue tones inspired by St. Lucia’s coastline. Whether in-suite or enjoying curated programming throughout the resort, guests are treated to scenic views in which they are instantly transported to the Caribbean’s picturesque settings of lush rainforests and pristine waters for the most peaceful, authentic stay.

Culinary Pleasures

At Zoëtry® Marigot Bay St. Lucia, the spirit of joie de vivre is evident throughout the culinary experiences, from fine dining to comfort food in a wine cellar, in a treetop or under the stars. As part of the Endless Privileges® concept, guests may indulge in seven dining venues, from à la carte restaurants with thoughtfully crafted menus to intimate dining experiences around the resort. For guests seeking more clandestine moments, 24-hour in-suite dining is available.

Culinary experiences include:

Taking a journey around the world with flavorful dishes and hand-crafted beverages at upscale restaurant 1461, offering views of Marigot Bay and the option to reserve a private dining experience in the wine cellar, La Cava.

Caribbean-inspired cuisine and soul-warming delicacies central to St. Lucia and the surrounding islands at Le Bateau, complete with views of the marina.

Woodfire pizzas created by pizzaiolos using earth ovens at the poolside grill, The Cove, for a more relaxed experience.

Specialty rum selections, a full bar menu and live entertainment at the open-air lounge, The Rum Cave, with the option to enjoy local tastings with connoisseurs.

Holistic Wellbeing

Zoëtry® Marigot Bay St. Lucia plans to deliver experiences that will leave guests feeling relaxed, reconnected and rejuvenated, even long after they’ve departed. “A State of Being,” the motto for Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, is a testament to the wealth of enriching activities available to guests, where they are encouraged to put self-care first and relaxation is guaranteed.

Resort programming includes:

· The Spa Village, which encourages guests to rejuvenate themselves through treatments reminiscent of St. Lucia traditions, such as guiding intentions through moon phase rituals and volcanic mud baths.

· Cabin-style treatment rooms, inclusive of a plunge pool, steam inhalation room, and sauna cabanas. For an even more elevated experience, guests can reserve a private, treetop-style location for ultimate bliss and tranquility.

· A fitness sanctuary that is open 24 hours and features state-of-the-art equipment, such as cross-trainers, treadmills and exercise bikes, with the option to request an on-site personal trainer.

· Daily curated luxury activities that consist of sunrise, sunset and SUP yoga; Pilates; meditation; Creole lessons; body scrub- and hand lotion-making classes; and additional beachside wellness experiences.

Additional land- and water-based experiences are abundant throughout, such as paddle boarding, kayaking, snorkeling, scuba diving, and a sunset cruise to Castries Harbor to catch the final glow of the day.

To book a wellness journey at Zoëtry® Marigot Bay St. Lucia or to learn more about the resort, visit https://www.amrcollection.com/en/resorts-hotels/zoetry/st-lucia/marigot-bay-st-lucia/ or @zoëtryresorts.