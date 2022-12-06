H. E. Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Al Thani Opens Maradona Fanfest

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Al Thani officially opened the Maradona Fanfest at Qatar Executive Premium Terminal at Hamad International Airport, which will welcome public visitors throughout the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ until 18 December.

Qatar Executive, who offer luxury jet services available for worldwide charter, Qatar Airways and financial technology company Give&Get are sponsoring the Diego Armando Maradona Give&Get Fanfest.

As a way to continue posthumously Maradona’s legacy throughout the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Diego Maradona’s Give&Get Fanfest includes state-of-the art interactive technology that gives a virtual new life to Maradona. Planned experiences include public auctions, as well as renowned international artist performances during the event.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “As the Official Airline of the Journey of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, furthering the sport of football in the country is an important part of our growth and tourism ambition. Celebrating Maradona’s legacy will inspire many next generation footballers and sports people, as well as, raise money for charity.”

The Qatar Executive Premium Terminal at HIA is easily accessible and located approximately 20 minutes away from the centre of Doha, Qatar. The venue will host multiple athletes and football celebrities from around the world, who will pay tribute to Maradona by donating personal items that will be auctioned at the end of the event.

In mid-December, prior to the final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ TANGO D1OS - the tribute jet to Diego Maradona - will be auctioned and sold to the highest bidder. The auction, handled by Albahie Auction House Qatar, will also feature unique items of Maradona memorabilia donated by his heirs, as well as, articles of sportswear from all over the world. 20 per cent of the proceeds of all auction sales will be donated to charity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diego Maradona’s Give&Get Fanfest expects to receive several thousand people from all over the world and will feature the following attractions:

· Tango D1OS Experience: Live the unique experience of viewing the aircraft where you can interact with Diego Maradona.

· Penalty Tournament: Participate by kicking penalties against a high-tech ‘electronic goalkeeper’.

· Maradona Domo 360: Feel the incomparable sensation of Diego entering the pitch.

· Football Report of the Day: Visit the exclusive lounge daily.

· Photo Booth: Along with others, leave a message to Diego from Qatar 2022.

· Live matches: Live broadcasts on a giant screen.

· Exclusive lounge: Socialise with football celebrities.

Tickets can be purchased from Discover Qatar adding to the full range or Tours and Transfers available for residents and visiting fans to purchase and experience the best of Qatar.