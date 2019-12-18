New head of design for Six Senses

Six Senses has appointed Yee Pin Tan to the role of head of deign.

In this role, Pin will support and lead all creative teams responsible for project design, branding, marketing, sustainability, spa and wellness and IT.

The new role covers all design-related areas that support the global expansion of Six Senses.

She will also ensure overall consistency in implementing the brand’s vision and alignment for design concepts, quality of messaging and corporate goals.

Bringing more than 26 years of experience in hospitality design, Pin has worked alongside industry greats such as Ed Tuttle in Paris, where her talents were honed designing the iconic Aman resorts worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pin has spent the last three years based in Singapore as the design director of Jaya.

Here, she expanded her work and experience across different luxury hotel brands.

These included the opening of the Capella Shanghai Jian Ye Li – an historic property comprising old Shikumen buildings in the French Concession – and more recently, the extensively-redesigned Raffles Maldives in Meradhoo.

More Information

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas manages 18 hotels and resorts and 30 spas in 21 countries under the brand names Six Senses, Evason and Six Senses Spas, and has signed a further 22 properties into the development pipeline.