P&O Cruises outlines international comeback plans

P&O Cruises has announced its expected deployment and phased re-start plan for the remainder of 2021 and into early 2022.

Britannia will begin the planned western Mediterranean itineraries on September 25th and Iona will start her Atlantic coast holidays from the same date.

These cruises will follow the series of UK coastal cruises beginning in June this year.

Ventura’s first cruises will be the planned programme of Atlantic islands holidays from October 3rd.

Following the Mediterranean season, running until October, Britannia will reposition to the Caribbean for her winter season as scheduled, followed by Azura which will begin Caribbean fly/cruises slightly later than published from December 10th.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “We are very much looking forward to getting Britannia and Iona back to sea for the series of UK coastal cruises – staycations at their best - which are certainly proving very popular and then beginning our international re-start as we phase in each of the other ships.

“As we know the UK government has developed a traffic light system for holidays abroad this summer.

“The current situation means that while unfortunately there will be a number of cancellations of itineraries on some ships, we are looking ahead and planning for the future with vigour.

The length and complexity of Arcadia and Aurora’s planned long-haul cruises from January next year has forced their cancellation and these two ships will not begin sailing until next year.

However, a replacement itinerary for Aurora, with winter sun appeal, will be announced shortly.