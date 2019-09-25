New customer relations manager for Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments, has strengthened its customer relationship management department with the appointment of a new director,

Tamaryn Watson has been mandated to enhance satisfaction and loyalty by leveraging her expertise in customer service management.

She brings with her an extensive background in real estate, customer service and sales with an international career spanning over two decades, 15 years of which were in the UAE.

Having served as a senior director at a leading developer in Dubai for 11 years, where she was responsible for overseeing the customer service department, Watson will now work to improve the overall customer experience at Azizi.

She will seek to streamline and overhaul processes, while working closely with sales and marketing to implement owner programmes that result in increased retention and customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the appointment, Sandeep Pathania, director of human resources, Azizi Developments, said: “Appointing an industry expert of the highest calibre in customer care adds tremendous value to our organisation.

“We are committed to promoting international best practices in customer relation, retention, and satisfaction, effectively advancing our customer centric mindset.”

Watson has previously served as director of client services at a leading developer, where she was responsible for creating and overseeing sustainable customer service growth strategies.

Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with key master developers in Dubai.

The company is a keen advocate of the UAE Vision 2021 and has been instrumental in developing iconic properties in Meydan, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.