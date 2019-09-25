New director of sales for Molitor, Paris

Molitor has appointed Laura Cuinier to the role of director of sales.

The appointment follows the most recent additions to the Molitor team which include Gregory Millon as general manager and chef Nader Hassan, who oversees the vibrant dining options, Brasserie Urbaine and the seasonal roof-terrace.

Cuinier brings extensive sales experience with a focus on MICE, leisure and corporate clients, and business development with a particular focus on the UK, French and US markets.

She has previously worked with a number of prestigious Parisian hotels including the Peninsula Paris where she was director of sales for over five years, and prior to that, international sales manager at Hotel Plaza Athenée.

The business and MICE market is a key focus for Molitor – regularly hosting both large and small scale events with a variety of spaces providing stunning and unique backdrops, such as space for 700 at the historic winter pool which has been used by prominent brands such as Lanvin and Nike.

On her appointment, Cuinier commented: “I am thrilled to join the Molitor team, especially during its significant 90th anniversary year.

“There is so much to celebrate!

“Business travellers and MICE planners love Molitor (and we love them too!) as it provides something incredible.

“It’s all about this perfect marriage of luxury, lifestyle and fun.”

