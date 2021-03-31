New art installations debut at Expo 2020 Dubai

Five thought-provoking art installations by four local and regional contemporary artists are now on display in Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Each deconstrues a specifically Middle Eastern response to the issues of sustainability.

Specially commissioned by Expo 2020 in collaboration with Art Dubai, the artworks from the four, who represent the cream of Emirati and regional contemporary art talent, add an extra layer of engagement to the Sustainability Pavilion as it tells the story of humans’ relationship to the planet and challenges visitors to live in balance with the natural world.

Marjan Faraidooni, chief experience officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are very excited to be showcasing such a wonderful array of installations by some of the most talented and visionary artists from the UAE and the region.

“The five pieces help to articulate our sustainability messages in uniquely visual and inspiring ways, further empowering people to make changes towards a cleaner, safer, healthier future.”

The four artists and the five artworks are:

Zeinab Alhashemi (UAE) – Takween

Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim (UAE) – Hugs

Mohammed Kazem (UAE) – Directions (Expo 2020) and Measuring

Ayman Zedani (Saudi Arabia) – Terrapolis

Benedetta Ghione, executive director of Art Dubai, said: “We are thrilled to have been part of the journey of bringing these artworks to life.

“They will not only enhance the experience of the visitors to Expo 2020 but will also be an important legacy for the city of Dubai as they enrich the cultural fabric of the city in years to come.”

In addition to the five pieces already in place in the pavilion, one final artwork will be installed in the coming months.

The piece, designed by an internationally renowned artist, will be situated in the inner core of the pavilion, at the heart of the building.

All artworks will live on as permanent installations during and after Expo 2020, when, as part of plans to create a meaningful and measurable long-term legacy, Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion will transform into a Children’s Science Centre within District 2020, a model global community that will rethink the cities of the future and repurpose more than 80 per cent of Expo’s built environment.

Running from October 1st until March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome more than 200 participants, as well as millions of visitors, to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow.