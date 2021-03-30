Voting opens for World Travel Awards 2021

World Travel Awards (WTA) has opened voting across all regions worldwide for its 28th annual programme.

Travel professionals, media and consumers are invited to vote for their favourite travel brands.

Categories cover the entire spectrum of the travel and tourism industry, and range from hotels, resorts and destinations to airlines and tour operators.

The full list of categories and nominees for the 2021 programme can be viewed here.

The general public and travel industry executives alike are eligible to vote.

They can cast their vote via the World Travel Awards website.

The nominee in each category which receives the most votes will be announced as the 2021 World Travel Awards winner.

Currently celebrating its 28th anniversary, World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.