Natura Bissé honoured at World Spa Awards

Experts from across the spa and wellness sector, as well as consumers from around the globe, have voted Natura Bissé the World’s Best Spa Brand at the World Spa Awards.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Spanish beauty product firm has been awarded with this prestigious title, being the only brand in the world to receive this recognition four times in a row.

The decision consolidates its position as the leading brand for luxury within the spa industry.

Natura Bissé performs over 7.5 million treatments around the world every year.

Its innovative rituals, based on unprecedented results and the incomparable power of touch, are combined with exceptional client service to create the most innovative formula that is capable of offering its distinguished clients unforgettable experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Receiving this award once more, especially after many months that have been so tough for the spa industry, fills us with satisfaction and motivates us to continue exploring our creative essence and our boundless curiosity for creating experiences that are able to transform our clients’ skin and their emotions.

“This award is shared with all our partner spas, which have become genuine retreats for not just physical but also mental and emotional peace and wellbeing,” said Verónica Fisas, chief executive and managing director of the Natura Bissé Group.

The World Spa Awards were created in 2015 to raise the standards of wellbeing in the tourism sector and to serve as a mark of quality and reference point for consumers.

Each year, professionals from the sector vote for the firm they consider to be the best spa brand in the world, along with other categories, in a voting process that lasts 16 weeks.

On this occasion, the annual World Spa Awards presentation ceremony took place online due to the current travel restrictions in place, with a virtual presence from the entire spectrum of the industry, from hotels and spa destinations to wellness retreats and leading brands in the sector.

“We have been overwhelmed by the exceptional quality of entrants this year.

“It is an encouraging indicator that the spa and wellness sector is rebounding strongly from the challenges of the past year,” added Rebecca Cohen, managing director, World Spa Awards.

More Information

Find out more about World Spa Awards on the official website.