LATAM cuts nearly all international departures in April

LATAM Airlines Group has announced a 95 per cent reduction in operations during April.

The move comes in light of border closures and lower demand due to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Measures will be evaluated on an ongoing basis based on travel restrictions imposed by different countries, as well as demand.

As part of its new schedule, LATAM will not operate flights to or from Europe during the month of April.

LATAM Airlines Group and LATAM Airlines Brazil will operate limited frequencies respectively between Santiago/SCL and São Paulo/GRU, from Santiago to Miami and Los Angeles, as well as from São Paulo to Miami and New York.

In Brazil, LATAM Airlines Brazil will continue flying to 39 destinations with reduced frequencies, connecting its São Paulo (Guarulhos and Congonhas), Brasília and Fortaleza hubs.

In Chile, LATAM Airlines Group will maintain reduced frequencies to 13 of its 16 destinations, temporarily suspending flights to Rapa Nui, Castro and Osorno.

The operations of LATAM’s affiliates in Peru, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador remain suspended due to national government restrictions.

Roberto Alvo

In something of a baptism of fire, Roberto Alvo has assumed the role of chief executive of LATAM Airlines Group.

Alvo has been part of the group for 19 years, holding leadership positions in areas including the international passenger business, cargo, fleet, planning and development, finance and most recently, he served as chief commercial officer.

He holds a civil engineering degree from Chile’s Universidad Católica and an MBA from IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Likewise, former chief executive, Enrique Cueto, was named by the board of directors as a new LATAM Airlines Group board member, replacing Juan José Cueto, who stepped down on April 1st.

Coronavirus

