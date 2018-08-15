National Car Rental launches chauffeur service in China

National Car Rental customers can now book transportation – including a car and professional driver – directly through the company’s website and mobile app in China.

Traveling through China presents unique challenges for visitors due to regulations restricting tourists from renting cars or driving in the country without a temporary permit issued by the Chinese government.

Previously, National had announced the launch of the service available through Deem’s Work Fource platform.

With National’s service, travellers can now easily reserve a vehicle, along with the services of a professional driver to provide transportation for full- or half-day rentals, allowing the freedom and convenience to expertly navigate an unfamiliar city with ease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From securing dependable transportation to navigating local destinations, travel in China can present unique hurdles for international visitors,” said Frank Thurman, vice president of marketing for National.

“With this in mind, National designed the Car and Driver service to provide seamless access to convenient transportation options, enabling travellers to stay focused on what’s most important – their experience.”

Built for every type of traveller, National offers a variety of rental options to ensure a reliable and personalised experience, including “point-to-point” or “hourly” reservations.

By opting for the point-to-point option, customers can preschedule up to seven pick-up and drop-off locations to efficiently juggle multiple meetings and engagements.

Alternatively, selecting the hourly option provides travellers the freedom and flexibility to build their itinerary in real-time as their day unfolds.