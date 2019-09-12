Rosewood Residences set for global expansion

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has unveiled details of the global expansion of its branded accommodation business, Rosewood Residences.

With 15 existing residential projects globally and an additional 14 in the pipeline, Rosewood is intent on continuing to grow its residential business with a guest-centric approach.

Rosewood Residences occupy the most sought-after locations at select Rosewood Hotels & Resorts properties around the world.

Perhaps the best-known precursor to today’s branded residential lifestyle is the Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, located on New York’s Upper East Side.

Conceived in the 1930s, few hotels have risen to global prominence like the Carlyle, which was known as the “New York White House” during the Kennedy era in the 1960s.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is building upon the success and heritage of its existing properties through the development of new hotels and residences across the globe.

“Approximately 50 per cent of Rosewood’s pipeline properties have a residential component and we expect this ratio to increase over the coming years,” said Karl Bieberach, chief development officer for Rosewood Hotel Group.

“As we set off into a new decade, we are expanding our residential resources in order to better support our owners and developers in their sales and marketing processes while strengthening relationships with buyers of Rosewood-branded residences.

“We remain focused on delivering truly differentiated products for Rosewood Residences owners, who, by choosing to live a Rosewood-branded lifestyle, are among our biggest brand loyalists.”

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts residential offerings include two main categories; for-sale residences and for-lease serviced apartments.

The brand’s unrivalled design ethos and genuine residential style offer a unique opportunity to enhance the way affluential explorers live, by making a larger array of residential offerings available, regardless of category.

In addition to residential components within mixed-use hotel projects, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts plans to embark on stand-alone residences.

“We are excited to continue the growth and development of Rosewood Residences, a sector of the brand beloved by our most loyal Rosewood guests,” said Irene Hoek, vice president of global residential development for Rosewood Hotel Group.

“Within each ultra-luxury Rosewood Residence, the unique culture of the dynamic locale is embraced and showcased from start to finish.

“This model will continue to be at the forefront of all future developments we lead across the globe.”

Rosewood Residences span a collection of unique properties in dynamic cities with for-sale residences and serviced apartments such as at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, as well as within quiet vacation destinations like Tuscany, Italy at Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is enhancing the portfolio with the development of residences around the world.