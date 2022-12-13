Nobu unveils new space at Atlantis, the Palm

After 14 years of residence in the Avenues at Atlantis, the Palm, Nobu will celebrate its 15th year in Dubai in an iconic-new space within the crown of the destination resort.

Taking the space formally home to the Royal Bridge Suite, the 22nd floor will be completely transformed to house a brand-new Nobu, complete with an updated menu, a Nobu lounge and bar and an expansive terrace offering incredible views over the Palm Island and Arabian Gulf.

Set to open mid-January 2023, upon arrival, guests will be whisked up to the new Nobu Dubai via a private elevator off the main lobby before being greeted by the echoing sounds of the chefs shouting in true Nobu fashion ‘irasshaimase’ (translating to ‘welcome to the restaurant’ in Japanese).

Taking guests on a curated Nobu journey, the evening will begin at the sophisticated central Nobu bar and lounge, where diners can enjoy an array of pre-dinner cocktails and small bites set to the soundtrack of a resident DJ.

Guests can then choose to sit at one of five dining areas, including the main dining room, an exclusive 13-seat sushi bar or within a VIP booth with front-row seats to the bustling kitchen.

The new Nobu will also feature a beautifully appointed and expansive Palm terrace, featuring a bar and lounge area, coupled with an unparalleled 22nd floor view of the Palm Island and the glittering skyline of Dubai.

Diners looking for a little more privacy can also opt for one of six private dining rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling vistas over the Arabian Gulf and will seat up to two-to-twelve guests per room.

Timothy Kelly, executive vice president and managing director of Atlantis Dubai, commented: “Nobu Restaurant Group is an incredibly valued partner for Atlantis.

“Having opened at the resort in 2008, the brand has established itself consistently as the authority on Japanese cuisine in Dubai and we look forward to evolving this offering into a brand-new space and what will be, one of the most stylish and spectacular dining and entertainment locations in Dubai.

“The place to see and be seen, the new Nobu Dubai is another phenomenal addition to Atlantis Dubai’s world-class culinary and entertainment offering, which is unrivalled to any other destination in the world.”

Atlantis, the Palm is recognised as the World’s Leading Landmark Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.