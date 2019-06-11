Nakheel chairman Lootah greets Vietnamese delegation in Dubai

Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, vice president of Vietnam, and Ali Rashid Lootah, chairman of Nakheel, have held talks to explore a long-term collaboration for real estate development.

The vice president and her government delegation visited Nakheel’s Dubai headquarters for discussions before touring the world-famous Palm Jumeirah by boat.

The group learned how Nakheel’s creativity and innovation continues to set new standards in master planning, waterfront development and urban design, and how this unrivalled experience can be applied in Vietnam.

Limitless, Nakheel’s sister company, is already developing the AED2 billion, 126-hectare, tourism focussed Halong Star project through a joint venture with a Vietnamese partner.

Overlooking the UNESCO World Heritage Site on Vietnam’s north-east coast, Halong Star includes hospitality, residential, retail and leisure components.



Ground preparation and infrastructure work is in progress, with Halong Bay expected to attract 15 million visitors a year by 2020

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision.

Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70-kilometre coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.