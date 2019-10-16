myCWT launches in China for first time

CWT has announced the launch of its flagship platform, myCWT, in China.

The move makes CWT the first global travel management provider to deploy an omni-channel, open API-based platform that has been tailored for the specific needs of the market.

“Our focus globally is to deliver the leading employee-grade business travel experience, and we have made significant investments in our myCWT platform to create a best-in-class proposition,” said Kurt Ekert, CWT president.

“Given China’s high-tech, mobile-oriented pace of life, we are excited to launch a digitally-driven customer experience here that helps clients and employees in this dynamic market achieve their true potential.”

Working with several specialised Chinese travel, technology and e-commerce partners, CWT has specifically adapted myCWT for deployment in China.

It addresses the unique needs and nuances of the market – from content, to payments and integration capabilities – while maintaining a consistent user experience with CWT’s global offer.

Its open API architecture facilitates easy integration with third party applications and clients’ internal systems, allowing CWT to provide a broad selection of products, services and content.

“The myCWT platform in China has been purpose-built for this market, keeping in mind the priorities and expectations of our customers and their employees,” said Albert Zhong, general manager, China, CWT.

“We want to ensure that we’re offering a digital experience that is second to none.

“Combined with the deep expertise and servicing capabilities we have around the world, it makes us the perfect partner for fast-growing Chinese companies who are expanding their footprint overseas, and for global multinationals who need help managing their travel in China.”