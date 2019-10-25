Muren appointed head of global sales with British Airways

British Airways has appointed Mark Muren to the role of head of global sales.

He will report to Andrew Brem, British Airways’ chief commercial officer.

Muren joins later this year from United Airlines where he held the position of managing director of global accounts.

As part of the commercial team, he will be overseeing the airline’s relationships with agents, travel management companies and corporates.

Muren said: “I’m incredibly excited to get started at British Airways.

“In its 100 years of operations, the airline has built a reputation for being a valued partner to the trade.

“But I know there is work to do to strengthen these relationships, build new ones and increase the value for customers, our trade partners and British Airways.

“This will be an important focus in my role.”

Earlier in his career Muren was a captain flying regional jets for United Express and SkyWest Airlines.

Brem added: “Mark is a thoughtful planner and an innovative problem-solver, and he’s a passionate advocate for his customers and his colleagues.

“Mark will be a brilliant addition to the commercial team, an asset to British Airways, and an invaluable partner to our trade customers.”