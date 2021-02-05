MSC Magnifica return pushed back to April

MSC Cruises has confirmed it now hopes to return MSC Magnifica to operation in Greece in April.

After a brief summer season, the cruise line initially suspended sailings in November, with plans for a relaunch in January and February subsequently scuppered.

MSC Cruises said it was now working closely with the Greek ministry of tourism with the aim of having cruise passengers visit the country starting with the upcoming Easter holiday period.

Guests booked on MSC Magnifica through to April 29th will be offered the option to rebook their trip on one of the line’s other ships due to call Greece or on its flagship MSC Grandiosa, which is currently at sea in the western Mediterranean.