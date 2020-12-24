MSC Cruises delays return of Magnifica

MSC Cruises has confirmed an extension to the pause in operations of MSC Magnifica until Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

The company had hoped to return to the ship to operation on January 15th.

MSC said it had taken the decision following the introduction of additional lockdown measures in Greece.

As part of the restrictions, which are currently in place until January 6th, passenger ships are only able to make technical calls at Greek ports.

“Due to the uncertainty at this stage as to whether these ports will fully re-open on January 7th or if these measures will be further extended as it is very likely to be the case, the company has taken the decision to postpone for the benefit of its guests the resumption of operations for MSC Magnifica,” a statement explained.

Guests booked on MSC Magnifica before her new restart date will be able to transfer their booking to MSC Grandiosa, with the ship due to restart her Western Mediterranean itinerary on January 10th.

Magnifica will be calling ports only in Italy and Malta.