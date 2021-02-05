Pegasus chief Nane takes up senior IATA post

Pegasus Airlines chief executive, Mehmet Nane, has been elected as chair of the audit committee of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The decision was taken by the members of the IATA Board of Governors.

Nane will serve in the role for a three-year term.

Commenting on the subject, Nane said: “The global aviation industry is experiencing its most challenging period, unprecedented in history.

“During such a period, I am proud to have been chosen for this important role and to carry this great responsibility.

“No matter how difficult the conditions are; as IATA, we will continue to work tirelessly with the aim of helping the airline industry operate safely, securely, efficiently, and economically under clearly defined rules.

“As the global aviation industry, we will continue to work with great effort, jointly with our valuable partners, to overcome these difficult days all together.”

Founded in 1945, IATA today represents 290 member airlines from 120 countries, or 82 percent of total air traffic.

Nane was elected as a member of the IATA board of governors in 2019.