MSC CRUISES OFFICIALLY NAMES ITS NEWEST FLAGSHIP, MSC EURIBIA

MSC Cruises welcomed its much-anticipated new flagship to the fleet last night during a Naming Ceremony taking place in Copenhagen. The traditional maritime ceremony honored traditional maritime heritage and paid tribute to the environmentally advanced MSC Euribia, which is designed to be the most energy-efficient cruise ship ever.

MSC Euribia is MSC Cruises’ second vessel powered by LNG, the cleanest marine fuel currently commercially available at scale. On board, she boasts a range of best-in-class environmental technology, including advanced onboard wastewater treatment systems and waste management handling. She has also been designed with the future in mind, allowing her to easily incorporate future innovations in sustainability, such as carbon-neutral synthetic and other alternative fuels as soon as they are available at scale.

MSC Euribia is expected to be the most energy-efficient cruise ship design in the world at the time of her launch.1 During her maiden voyage, MSC Euribia completed a net zero GHG emissions journey from Saint-Nazaire to Copenhagen, benefiting from the emissions reductions allowed by bio-LNG and application of the mass balance approach.

Renowned Danish television host, actress and model Sarah Grünewald oversaw the Naming Ceremony. Joining last night’s festivities were distinguished guests from around the world, key travel partners and international media, as well as top management from MSC Cruises and its parent company, MSC Group.

Godmother of MSC Cruises’ fleet and globally recognized screen legend Sophia Loren was in attendance to officially name the ship, continuing her long-standing and close relationship with MSC Cruises.

The momentous occasion included live entertainment and speeches combined with the important maritime tradition of cutting a ribbon to break a bottle of champagne over the ship’s bow. Guests were treated to a gourmet gala dinner and unforgettable performances, including a spectacular DJ set by Bob Sinclar, internationally acclaimed French DJ and record producer, who closed out the evening.

The special event gave guests a first look at the revolutionary new ship’s cutting-edge design and various world-class guest experiences.

MSC Euribia begins sailing in Northern Europe this summer with 7-night sailings from Kiel, Germany and Copenhagen, Denmark to the captivating Norwegian Fjords, including Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam.