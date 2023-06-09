EFTA’s Diamonds sparkle over Dubai South’s skies

They’re here and flying high – Emirates Flight Training Academy’s three new Diamond aircraft have taken to the skies and flown straight into the cadet training programme.

Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA), which delivers one of the most advanced pilot training programmes in the world, welcomed the third Diamond DA42-VI light piston twin-engine aircraft into its fleet recently. The Diamonds have ushered in multi-engine piston (MEP) training at the academy, serving as a bridge between training on a single engine and a light jet, and rounding off EFTA’s training fleet to 30 aircraft.

With a flying range of 1,225 nautical miles and resplendent in Emirates’ new signature livery, the aircraft made their journey from Vienna, Austria to Dubai and it was nothing short of a travel log as EFTA’s instructor pilots made pit stops in Heraklion, Crete and Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. You can watch the video here.

Combined with the 27 Cirrus and Phenom jets in its fleet, EFTA’s students will train on three types of aircraft before they graduate from the academy – a rarity in the world of cadet flight training.

Captain Abdulla Al Hammadi, Vice President Emirates Flight Training Academy, said; “Our vision for our cadet programme is to constantly invest in and shape our training ecosystem with the most sophisticated tools, technology and infrastructure, which ensure our cadets are real-world ready and graduate with the highest levels of skills, capability and competence. We will continue to deliver on our promise to maintain a steady and robust pipeline of pilots for Emirates and the airline industry.

“The Diamonds fit perfectly in between our single engine aircraft and the very light jets in our training fleet. Reliable, cutting-edge and eco-friendly, they are fully aligned to our goals as our trainees now also gain experience on multi-engine piston aircraft. Our cadets are delighted with the addition to the fleet – it means more aircraft types and a more varied learning experience.”

Liqun (Frank) Zhang, CEO Diamond Aircraft Austria said: “We are very proud to be part of Emirates’ history and commend them on their vision regarding the newest technologies for the next generation of airline pilots. We are looking forward to EFTA’s success, leveraging Diamond’s industry-leading technology, cost effectiveness, safety and environmental responsibility.”

The academy had placed the order for the three Diamond DA42-VI aircraft and its corresponding flight simulator in March this year in a deal worth EUR 4 million in list prices. The simulator is expected to be delivered soon. Cadets will commence training on the Diamond aircraft in the coming months.

The 4-seat DA42-VI is the newest version of Diamond’s technology leading light piston twin-engine aircraft. It’s the first certified general aviation piston aircraft to combine modern technology airframe, avionics, and power plants.

With its unique combination of performance and utility, the jet fuel powered DA42-VI is designed to make transitioning from single to twin engine much easier. The aircraft generates fuel savings of up to 50% compared to conventional AVGAS powered twins, and its panoramic canopy provides excellent visibility during all flight manoeuvres.