Karolina Paliszewska lands first multi-property GM role with Marriott

Marriott stalwart Karolina Paliszewska’s next assignment is her first multi-property GM role.

She takes on three properties: Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeriah Beach, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, and Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai.

She takes on the role after serving as GM of Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection from November 2020.

The Polish national stepped into Warsaw Marriott hotel as the director of event management before the turn of the century. What followed were senior roles at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, London Marriott Hotel West India Quay, Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach and Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City.

In her new role, Paliszewska will oversee the day-to-day operations of the resort including planning, maintaining budgets and owner’s expectations. She will also be responsible for managing all of the hotel’s facilities.

Source: Hotelier Middle East

