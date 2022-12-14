World Culinary Awards announces 2022 winners

World Culinary Awards – the global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the culinary industry – has announced the winners of its 2022 programme at a glittering dinner reception in Dubai.

Winners include Peru’s Mayta, voted the coveted title of ‘World’s Best Restaurant’. Fine dining in a spectacular setting helped Mezzaluna @ Lebua at State Tower to collect ‘World’s Best Hotel Restaurant’.

Dubai – with its tantalising range of gastronomy from across the globe – was named ‘World’s Best Culinary Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Best Culinary Destination’. Peru was voted ‘Latin America’s Best Culinary Destination’, France collected ‘Europe’s Best Culinary Destination’, South Africa was awarded the title of ‘Africa’s Best Culinary Destination’, whilst Vietnam was crowned ‘Asia’s Best Culinary Destination’. Dubai’s SushiSamba was voted ‘World’s Best New Restaurant’.

This year’s edition of World Culinary Awards proved a global gathering of the culinary industry, with pioneers, influencers and leading figureheads travelling from across the world attending the prize-giving evening at Onze Restaurant, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s leading culinary brands. Votes were cast by culinary industry professionals and the general public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Rina van Staden, Director, World Culinary Awards, said: “Our World Culinary Awards 2022 winners represent those brands pushing the boundaries of culinary excellence. My congratulations to each of them.”

Jamaica Food & Drink Festival was named ‘World’s Best Culinary Festival’, whilst Air France lifted ‘World’s Best Culinary Airline’.

Other winners include Le Cordon Bleu Paris (‘World’s Best Culinary Training Institution’); Stone Barn @ Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour (‘Caribbean’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant’); LPM (‘Abu Dhabi’s Best Restaurant’); Chefs Warehouse @ Tintswalo Atlantic (‘South Africa’s Best Hotel Restaurant’); Ramblas Restaurant (‘Eswatini’s Best Restaurant); Signatures Restaurant (‘Wales’ Best Restaurant’).

For a full list of winners visit https://worldculinaryawards.com/winners/2022

World Culinary Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 29th anniversary.

For more information about World Culinary Awards, visit https://worldculinaryawards.com/