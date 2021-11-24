SO/ Maldives breaks ground ahead of 2023 launch

S Hotels & Resorts has celebrated the official launch of SO/ Maldives with a ground-breaking ceremony.

The property will take its place on the third island of Crossroads Maldives, the Indian Ocean’s first fully-integrated leisure and lifestyle destination.

This important milestone was marked with an event attended by senior representatives from S Hotels & Resorts.

Set to be opened in 2023, this new project is being created by S Hotels & Resorts, Wai Eco World Developer (WEWD), the leading business and real estate conglomerate in Myanmar, in partnership with Accor, whose SO/ Hotels & Resorts brand will be introduced to the Maldives for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

SO/ Maldives will offer a unique collection of beachfront and over-water villas crafted by renowned designers, as well as an audacious array of dining and entertainment offerings.

Nestled on its own island overlooking the azure Emboodhoo Lagoon, the resort is set to become a hotspot for adventurous and free-spirited socialisers who can easily jet in from regional centres for a weekend or longer, thanks to its convenient location close to Malé’s Velana International Airport.

“This is a momentous day as we officially launch SO/ Maldives, the latest jewel in the Maldivian tourism crown.

“With SO/ Hotels & Resorts, Accor has created one of the hotel industry’s most expressive and individual luxury brands, catering to style-conscious travellers in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations,” said Dirk De Cuyper, chief executive officer, S Hotels & Resorts.

S Hotels & Resorts Public Company is the flagship hospitality arm of Singha Estate from Thailand.