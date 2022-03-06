Seabourn latest to pull Russia cruises

Seabourn is modifying six cruise itineraries on Seabourn Ovation that were originally scheduled to visit Saint Petersburg in Russia this year.

Numerous lines, including MSC Cruises and Princess Cruises, confirmed similar decisions last week following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Replacement ports vary by voyage and will include stops in Scandinavia, western and northern Europe and the Norwegian Fjords.

New destinations include Gothenburg and Helsingborg in Sweden, as well as Ulvik, Sandness (Stavanger), Farsund, and Aalborg in Norway.

There will also be stops at Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Booked guests and travel advisors on affected sailings will receive updates and specific details applicable to their booking.

A statement said: “Seabourn’s highest priority is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members, shoreside employees and the people in the communities we touch.

“The company will continue to update impacted guests and travel advisors as more information is available.”