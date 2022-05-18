Malaysia Airlines launches new route from Kuala Lumpur to Doha

Malaysia Airlines, the national carrier of Malaysia, has announced the launch of direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Doha, which will open further connections to Europe through its codeshare with Qatar Airways as a reciprocal oneworld Alliance member.

Malaysia Airlines will operate a direct daily flight between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) International Airport and Doha (DOH) Hamad International Airport. The daily service will be operated with A330-300 aircraft, equipped with 290 seats, comprising 27 seats in Business Class, 16 Economy with extra legroom and 247 seats in Economy Class.

Customers flying on Malaysia Airlines’ new Kuala Lumpur to Doha service will have access to 62 codeshare destinations within Qatar Airways’ broad network to the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America. Likewise, customers of Qatar Airways travelling from Doha to Kuala Lumpur can seamlessly transfer to 34 Malaysia Airlines’ destinations including the entire domestic network and key markets in Asia, such as Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Ho Chi Minh City, subject to governmental approval.

In linking both route networks, the partners strive to develop Kuala Lumpur as a leading aviation hub in the Southeast Asia region. Furthermore, Malaysia Airlines and Qatar Airways will leverage synergies across multiple business areas and develop innovative products to benefit their customers worldwide.

Daniel Bainbridge, Regional Director UK and Europe, commented: “We have long planned to open a route to Doha, and I am delighted this has come to fruition. I particularly welcome the opportunity to leverage codeshares with our oneworld partner, Qatar Airways, via their global hub at Hamad International Airport as part of our enhanced offering. In addition to the current MH DOH-KUL codeshare flights, travellers now have the choice of three daily Doha flights to Malaysia, offering seamless connectivity to/from any major European destination. This is yet another sign that Malaysia is open for international travel, and I celebrate this latest step towards Malaysia’s tourism recovery.”

By virtue of this collaboration, travellers will also be able to earn Avios on their journey, which can be redeemed for flights, hotels, car hire and other travel rewards at any of Avios’ and all oneworld partner airlines.