Minister Bartlett welcomes AC Hotel Kingston to Jamaica

AC Hotels by Marriott has announced the opening of AC Hotel Kingston, Jamaica.

Born from the vision of renowned hotelier Antonio Catalan, the brand was founded in 1998 in Spain, and brought into the Marriott International portfolio in 2011.

AC Hotels by Marriott has since launched globally in locations including France, Denmark, the United States, Latin America, Puerto Rico and now Jamaica.

Embracing the AC brand’s focus on purposeful design, the AC Hotel Kingston, Jamaica features 219 rooms to provide guests with thoughtfully designed moments of beauty and experiences that elevate their stay and help them focus on what is important to them.

The result is sophisticated yet unpretentious style and innovative food and beverage programming with locally inspired experiences for both international travellers and locals.

Guests will have access to a spacious 24-hour fitness centre; an outdoor pool; the brand’s signature AC Kitchen which provides a daily European-inspired breakfast buffet infused with a taste of Jamaica; and the AC Lounge, which offers a chic, open and comfortable ambiance, ideal for co-working and socialising.

“We are delighted to welcome our first AC Hotel to Jamaica, offering travellers a modern aesthetic and intuitive service, as well as an opportunity to slow down and uncover the beauty in the essential while visiting the destination,” said Toni Stoeckl, global brand leader, AC Hotels by Marriott.

This new addition to the city is expected to have positive implications for the country’s tourism sector.

In a recent walk-through of the hotel, minister of tourism for Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett, said: “The debut of a brand like AC Hotels in Kingston will solidify the city’s status as a strong city tourism destination.”

“My family and I are determined to play our part in building the economy in the Caribbean.

“This is a monumental occasion as we venture beyond the beach to establish our first AC Hotel by Marriott,” said Adam Stewart, deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

“We are excited to work with a global company like Marriott International, while retaining the local Jamaican touch for guests visiting the city.”

The Stewart family, who own the AC Hotel Kingston Jamaica, selected Koen Hietbrink to oversee the hotel’s operations as general manager.

In addition to his fourteen years of leadership experience with the Marriott brand, Koen has led the openings of numerous Marriott properties in the Caribbean.