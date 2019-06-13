InterContinental signs up Sands properties to alliance programme

InterContinental Hotels Group and Sands China have announced that the Venetian Macao and the Parisian Macao will become InterContinental Alliance Resorts.

In addition, the Londoner Hotel in Macao will join the alliance when it opens in 2020 following the renovation of the current Holiday Inn Macao Cotai Central.

InterContinental and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas also announced the long-term extension of their alliance.

The partnership extends through to 2027 at all five properties.

InterContinental Alliance Resorts partners with world-renowned hotel operators in landmark locations to bring luxury resorts to IHG Rewards Club’s more than 100 million enrolled members globally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alliance resorts enable guests to experience these magnificent destinations while enjoying all the rewards of being an InterContinental guest.

The Venetian Resort was the first-ever InterContinental Alliance Resort when the partnership launched in 2010.

Guests across these five luxury properties – which include approximately 13,000 luxury hotel rooms and suites – will be able to earn IHG Rewards Club points and redeem them for stays at more than 5,600 InterContinental hotels worldwide.

Jolyon Bulley, chief executive, Greater China, IHG, said: “Building on the success of our partnership at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, we’re privileged to be extending the InterContinental Alliance to the Venetian Macao, the Parisian Macao and the Londoner Hotel.

“We are now able to offer our IHG Rewards Club members from around the world more than 5,000 luxury hotel rooms and suites in Macao, an exciting global destination.”